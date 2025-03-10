Woman's 'loofah' in bathroom turns out to be a growing mushroom: ‘This is diabolical’

A woman took to Reddit to share a strange discovery in her bathroom, drawing widespread attention. Posting under the username This-Scratch8016, she initially noticed a sponge-like substance but was shocked when it later grew into a full-sized mushroom. Her post quickly gained traction, with users reacting to the unexpected fungal growth. The orange-hued growth eventually matured into a fully developed mushroom with a brown cap.(Reddit/@MoldlyInteresting)

“I left it for a while because I was interested & wanted to see what it would look like or end up doing,” she wrote in her post on the r/MoldlyInteresting subreddit, where it quickly gained traction with over 18,000 upvotes.

What started as a curiosity soon took a wild turn. Speaking to Newsweek, she explained, “At first, it started out looking like a loofah and then would eventually turn into a small mushroom, and it would change very quickly.” Despite recognizing the potential health risks, her fascination kept her from removing it immediately. “I moved the sponge thing, and it kept coming back, so I left it to see what it would do even though I know it’s bad. I just really was so interested.”

As time passed, the orange-hued growth developed into a full-fledged mushroom with a brown cap and a whitish stem. At that point, she decided it was time to remove it.

Take a look at the post:

Reddit users had mixed reactions, with some expressing horror and others marveling at the natural phenomenon. One commenter speculated that her home might be housing “an entire mycelial network.” Another, more appreciative of the discovery, remarked, “It’s surprisingly pretty.” A fellow nature enthusiast praised her patience, saying, “Thank you for being a scientific observer and letting the fungus grow. I appreciated that.”

One user wrote, “This is diabolical. I can't tell if your bathtub is attempting to whip up a new drug or form a coral reef”

Experts from Florida-based Rescue Clean 911 note that mushrooms can thrive in bathrooms due to high humidity, excess moisture, and poor lighting. These conditions create the perfect environment for fungi to grow on tiled walls, shower curtains, and even ceilings. Cleaning professionals warn that some mushrooms can be toxic, and their lingering spores may lead to black mold infestations. Safe handling and thorough cleaning are crucial to preventing further spread.