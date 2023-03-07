Woman’s pointers on determining if one is a ‘high value woman’ sparks anger

“How to know if you are a high value woman,” this is what a woman asked in her recent tweet and also went ahead to give answers to it. Her post consisting of five pointers didn’t sit well with the netizens and angered them with some adding how the post portrays internalised misogyny. Chances are, you may have the same reactions to the pointers that try to determine what makes a woman ‘ideal’.

Twitter user Megha listed several pointers to answer her own question. As the first point she added, “BMI less than 23.” Then she went on to list four more points including things like a woman’s ability to cook, to be close to kids or elderly people or pets, and to not use drugs like birth control.

While replying to her own post, she also reacted to the backlash her post is receiving. “Normie women everywhere outraged at reasonable standards. The reason they’re most mad is that these are all achievable, substantive qualities. No one said you have to be high quality if you don’t want to, you can be a goblin living under a bridge, there’s another list for that,” she added.

Take a look at her posts:

Since being shared, her post has received more than 1.2 million views. Additionally, the share has accumulated tons of comments from people. While a few agreed to her post, most people expressed their anger.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“How to know if you’re a high value woman: - you don’t create lists about other women’s value,” posted a Twitter user. “What a crock of patriarchal sh*t. I'm sorry you have such a low opinion of yourself and women,” commented another. “How to know if you're a high value woman: You're secure enough in yourself that you know your value, rather than having to make lists on Twitter to try and convince yourself,” shared a third. “What have I just read? My eyes are burning,” expressed a fourth. “I am a high value woman, thank you. And I don't need to do any of these things. My value is not defined by whether I do these things or not,” wrote a fifth.

