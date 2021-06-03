Woman’s post on liquid bindi hits people hard with nostalgia. Seen tweet yet?

Every now and then, we come across posts which hit us hard with a wave of nostalgia. Chances are that this picture of a pack of liquid bindi bottles will send you down memory lane and make you reminisce about your childhood days.

Shared by a Twitter user, the caption shared with the image reads, “All my real make up freaks know about this.” The image shows a multi-coloured liquid bindi pack.

The post, since being shared, quickly grabbed people’s attention. Many commented how they loved using the makeup item. There were some who shared how they could almost smell the fragrance of the liquid bindi after seeing the post.

“Omg suddenly smell of kumkum hit my nostalgia. When it got dry I used to put lil water... I love it so much, no makeup freak but I kept it as some treasure,” shared a Twitter user. “I used to like its smell so much,” expressed another. “I used to be obsessed with these! The thrill of wearing the same colour bindi as the one with your dress, sigh... good old days,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post? Did it leave you nostalgic too?

