Woman’s pregnancy reveal leaves her sister in happy tears. Watch viral video

There’s something absolutely heartwarming about pregnancy reveal videos. Right from finding out about the pregnancy to sharing the big news with loved ones and seeing their reactions are some of the beautiful moments that every mom-to-be experiences. Now, a video of a woman sharing the good news with her sibling and the latter’s reaction to it is going viral online. The touching video is leaving people teary-eyed.

The image shows the woman's reaction after her sister shared the big news with her. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

“Surprising her sister with the news that she’s going to be an aunt for the first time! A beautiful reaction. Congratulations @demicaupain!” wrote Good News Movement while sharing a video on Instagram.

The video opens to show a woman and her sibling sitting inside a car. As the video progresses, she passes a paper bag to her sister. When her sister opens the bag, a burst of joy and tears of happiness fill the scene. Towards the end, they hug each other, and a loving kiss is shared between the two sisters.

A text overlay on the video reads, “Telling the most emotional sister that she’s going to be a first time auntie.”

Watch how this aunt reacted to the pregnancy reveal here:

The video was shared on October 7 on Instagram. It has since been viewed over 3.7 million times, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this viral video capturing the pregnancy reveal:

“Not me crying and saying ‘we are having a baby’. I don’t even know them. Congratulations,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “I love crying for other people’s happiness on this app.”

“That baby is going to be hers too! Signed another emotional auntie ‘who adopted’ her ‘babies’,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “Just starting my day and we are already crying for strangers on the Internet! It was just so sweet!”

“Oh, that’s her baby now!” shared a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Being an Auntie is the best. I have been one for 39 years and my nephew and niece only call me Auntie. never my first name and I love it, best title ever. Also I made my sister an Auntie the day after her birthday when my oldest daughter was born 25 years ago.”

