Woman jumps in excitement after daughter reveals pregnancy. Watch adorable video

An announcement of a pregnancy is a remarkable moment for a parent-to-be as well as their close friends and relatives. People may choose to inform their loved ones of this news in a variety of ways. There are many heartening videos on the internet that show how people reveal their pregnancies in creative ways. One such moment was recently shared on Reddit by user @annie102. In the video, the woman gives a baby cloth to her mother and reveals about her pregnancy. Upon seeing that, the would-be grandma starts jumping in excitement. She keeps on asking her if it is true and hugs her daughter.

Take a look at the woman revealing about her pregnancy here:

Since this video was shared on the social media platform, it has close to 5,100 upvotes and several comments. Many people thought her reaction was wholesome. One person wrote, "Congratulations!! You have a wonderful family and it's about to grow. I hope you get the best in life, because you, your partner, and your family deserve it." Another user said, "Awwwww! I like this, mama. Good for them." A third person added, "This is so wholesome. I'm patiently waiting to be a grandmother too. So far, just a grandcat." "Congratulations! And awwww, look how happy she is!" said a fourth.