Home / Trending / Couple pretends to take pic of friends during pregnancy announcement, records them instead. Watch

Couple pretends to take pic of friends during pregnancy announcement, records them instead. Watch

trending
Published on Jan 08, 2023 01:31 PM IST

The video of pregnancy announcement was posted on Instagram and left people smiling.

The image shows the moment before the pregnancy announcement.(Instagram/@jordanleebird)
The image shows the moment before the pregnancy announcement.(Instagram/@jordanleebird)
ByTrisha Sengupta

The wonderful moments of pregnancy announcements when captured and shared online often leave people feeling smiling. Just like this video that shows the reactions of a group of people to their friend’s pregnancy announcement. What makes the video interesting is that the couple secretly recorded the reactions while pretending to capture a picture with their friends.

Content creator Jordan Lee posted the video on Instagram. “Now that we’ve pulled on the heart strings enough… we hope you get to laugh at this one,” he wrote as he shared the video.

The clip opens with a group standing in front of a camera waiting to get their picture clicked. At that moment, a person reveals that his wife is pregnant. The clip then shows the reactions of the people and that too in slow motion.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has received more than 11,000 likes. The share has further accumulated several likes and comments. People shared how much they love watching the video.

Here’s how people reacted:

“I want a friend group like this!” expressed an Instagram user. “Each time I watch it there’s always something new to see,” commented another. “Yoooo, this is an incredible reveal. I’ve watched this like 5 times. Lol,” posted a third. “Best possible way to announce,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video instagram
viral video instagram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out