Woman’s rant on forgetting dreams seconds after waking up is too relatable. Watch

Did you ever have a top-notch dream with just the right number of details fit to be jotted down as a movie script and then scrambled up to note it down only to realise that your brain has let go of that scenario? If yes, then this Instagram video may leave you saying ‘me too’ instantly. Even if you are blessed with some powerful memory, the video is guaranteed to give you some giggles.

Shared by Hayley Morris, the clip starts with her playing the role of her brain as well as herself. As the video goes on Morris strikes a hilarious conversation with her ‘brain’ after waking up from an amazing dream. However, her brain has some different plans. We won’t spoil the fun for you so take a look at the video and get ready to laugh out loud:

Shared on May 25, the clip has garnered over 1.1 million views and tons of comments. Netizens highly resonated with the hilarious sketch and showered the comments section with laughing emojis. Many also posed an important question that many of us have probably been asking ourselves for a long time- ‘what actually goes on inside our brains?’.

“I hate it when that happens. Lol,” wrote an Instagram user. “I wish I could talk it out with my brain like this,” expressed another. “How come this happens every single time with me! This is hilarious,” commented a third.

“The evil smile with the lighter just cracked me up,” said a fourth.

Did you relate to this clip too?