Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Woman’s ‘trippy’ work of art will make your jaw drop. Watch
trending

Woman’s ‘trippy’ work of art will make your jaw drop. Watch

The video showcases a ‘trippy’ work on art by an artist named Shikha Sharma.
There is a chance that the video of trippy ‘artwork’ may leave you in awe.(Instagram/@shikha.s_art)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 11:19 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with videos showcasing varied artworks by talented artists. Just like this clip featuring such an artist and her ‘trippy’ work. There is a chance that the video will make your jaw drop in surprise.

The artist originally shared the video of her creation on her personal Instagram page. The clip, however, captured people's attention after it was re-shared by YouTube on their official Insta page.

“Okay had to watch this one more than once @shikha.s_art got trippy talents,” they wrote and tagged the artist Shikha Sharma in the post.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 17,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post several comments.

“Wait, what?!?” wrote an Instagram user. “Excellent,” posted another. “Natural talent,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP