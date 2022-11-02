Woman's Twitter thread on key takeaways from Bhagavad Gita goes viral

Bhagavad Gita is one of the most revered holy scriptures for Hinduism and significantly impacts the followers of this religion. Narrated by Bhishma Parva, it is a dialogue between Lord Krishna and Arjuna and gives humankind a message of solace, freedom, peace and much more. So, when a woman posted a Twitter thread on key points from each of its chapters, it obviously went viral and received reactions from many.

"It took me four months to finish reading Bhagavad Gita but you can learn all of it in two minutes. Here are the chapter-wise takeaways:" wrote Twitter user Shweta Kukreja while sharing the thread on Twitter. In her following threads, Kukreja jotted down the takeaways from all 18 chapters in a sentence or two to help users gain an overview of the holy text.

She started with the very first chapter mentioning how Arjuna's attachment to his kith and kin prompted him to make false judgements. He later surrendered to Krishna after he realised that all his problems could be solved with the proper knowledge.

She added that 'selflessness is the only key to progress' and that 'every act can be made an act of prayer'. She further states that a true karma yogi dedicates all his actions to the almighty and is not concerned about the end results. This helps an individual renounce ego, develop self-control and, as a result, stay in bliss.

Kukreja also shines a light on meditation and how it helps one to connect with themselves and discover who they are. She also underscores two crucial aspects that one should always abide by. They are- to never give up on yourself and to value thy blessings.

Her following thread underlines that one should see the truth as it is and absorb their mind in the divine. One must also hold no attachments to worldly things and live their life in a way that matches their vision.

The next chapter revolves around the importance of virtues over vices, as discussed by Krishna, and that one should have patience, self-control, humility, and truthfulness. Kukreja also adds that one should always choose right over pleasant and let go of the things that hold them back.

Since being shared on October 31 on Twitter, the thread has received more than 39,000 likes and more than 10,000 retweets. It has also received several comments.

"Marvellous! Thanks for taking the time to distil the Gita's essence to such simple takeaways," wrote a Twitter user. "Wow Sweta. Really appreciate and thank you for the beautiful work you done. I will treasure it always," posted another. "Thanks for sharing. I needed it badly," commented a third.

