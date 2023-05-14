Woman’s veena cover of Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon’s Apna Bana Le leaves listeners enraptured

Bhediya’s romantic number Apna Bana Le, picturised on Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, has won the hearts of music enthusiasts since its release. Set in the lush green terrains of Arunachal Pradesh, the song is pleasing to both ears and eyes. Its melodious composition has struck a chord with many, prompting them to incorporate it into their Instagram reels. Not just this, some even breathed new life into the song and shared their own renditions. Now, an artist has shared her rendition of the song, but on veena. The soulful cover has won people’s hearts and may even win you over.

The image, taken from the video, shows a woman playing Bhediya song Apna Bana Le on the veena. (Instagram/@veenaxgaana)

The video was shared on Instagram by a musician named Kushala with the caption, “Apna Bana Le.” In the video, Kushala, elegantly dressed in a suit, showcases her musical prowess by playing the soulful melody of Apna Bana Le from the film Bhediya on the veena. The song was composed by the dynamic musical duo Sachin-Jigar. They even sang the song along with Arijit Singh. Amitabh Bhattacharya beautifully penned the lyrics of this song.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on May 1 on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 35,300 views and over 5,700 likes. Additionally, the video has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

“Do Aigiri Nandini plzz didi... big fan from Kolkata,” posted an individual. Another joined, “Wow it's amazing.” A third shared, “This is so calming.” “My favourite song,” expressed a fourth. A fifth requested, “Ponniyen selvan 2 song, can you do with veena, pls?”

