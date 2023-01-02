Woman’s veena rendition of Lady Gaga’s Bloody Mary will hit you right in the feels. Watch

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday dance has become a hit online owing to its entertaining quotient and easily replicable nature. From celebrities performing the eclectic dance to people recreating the viral steps, our social media feeds are brimming with several shares. Many recreations of the hit dance routine feature a sped-up version of Lady Gaga’s Bloody Mary instead of The Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps. Now, a video of a woman playing a soulful rendition of Lady Gaga’s hit song has surfaced online, and it has delighted social media users.

The artist named Kushala posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Wednesday”. She tagged Lady Gaga, Jenna Ortega, her character Wednesday Addams, and the streaming platform Netflix in her post. The video opens with the artist saying, “What if this song was played on the veena?” It then progresses to show her playing a beautiful rendition of Lady Gaga’s Bloody Mary, and it is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared three days ago, the video has raked up more than 4.6 lakh views. It has also received over 91,800 views and numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to veena rendition of Lady Gaga's Bloody Mary:

“You made my day, thank you so much. I really love your music,” posted an individual. “That sounds soooo awesome, the best sound to start 2023,” expressed another. “This is amazing,” shared a third with a heart emoticon. “So, I just found a new ringtone,” commented a fourth.

