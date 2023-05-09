Woman’s viral dance to Madhuri Dixit’s O Re Piya is pure magic, netizens can’t stop saying ‘wow’

Dance videos are the ultimate mood boosters, right? From classical to contemporary to hip-hop, they always manage to get our feet tapping. Now, a dance video has gone viral online, and it is leaving netizens awestruck. The video features a woman dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s hit song O Re Piya. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sang the song from the 2007 musical dance film Aaja Nachle while Jaideep Sahni penned the lyrics. The song was composed by the musical-duo Salim-Sulaiman.

The image shows Vinita Hazari dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s O Re Piya. (Instagram/@vinihazari)

“I deliberately waited until class to reveal the theme for today, and here’s why. I’ve realised that there’s a block between us expressing while we dance, something that prevents us from letting go and expressing the meaning of the song,” wrote Vinita Hazari while sharing a video of herself dancing to a Hindi song on Instagram.

She even added a storyline in the cation. It reads, “You’re alone, sitting at a pond, and in the water, you see a reflection of a younger version of yourself. The reflection comes to life, even waves back at you. If there was anything you could tell your younger self, what would it be? How would you soothe the inner child in you that was told they weren’t good/pretty/talented/strong enough? What would you say through movement? Somewhere in this dance, you lose sight of the reflection, was it just you all along? But we see at the end, the younger you has left a ball of light, you take it, you place it within your heart, and you are now unstoppable.”

“The energy in this room was indescribable. Thank you New York for putting up with my madness. I love you,” she concludes.

The video shows Hazari dressed in a lehnga-choli elegantly swaying to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s O Re Piya, picturised on Madhuri Dixit. As she dances, she hits every beat with perfection. Many reacted to the video, saying that they got ‘goosebumps’.

Watch the viral video right here:

The video was shared on March 29 on Instagram. It has since raked up more than five million views and over a million likes. The share has also prompted many to leave love-filled comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral dance video:

An Instagram user wrote, “She’s the main character.” “This dance is divine! Gave me goosebumps,” added another. A third shared, “I’m obsessed with this song with this dance..you did it perfectly.” “Use me as extra like button,” commented a fourth. A fifth expressed, “Just one word WOW.”

