Woman’s wedding pic prompts online game of tic-tac-toe. Know why

It all started with a beautiful image the woman shared to announce about her marriage.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 12:02 PM IST
The picture shared by the Twitter user.(Twitter/@unoreverse_11)

A picture shared by woman has turned into a source of Twitter chatter. In fact, it prompted people to start an online game of tic-tac-toe. Wondering how that happened?

It all started with a beautiful image the woman shared to announce about her marriage. The image shows her hand covered in beautiful mehndi design. It’s that design that prompted the creative minds of Twitter to see it as a board for the popular game of noughts and crosses.

Take a look at the picture the Twitter user shared:

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 78,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. While some praised and congratulated the new bride, others took the opportunity to start playing the game.

In fact, the Twitter user also shared another post documenting some of the tic-tac-toe related comments:

With over 1.2 lakh likes, this post too left people chuckling. People shared all sorts of comments while reacting to the post.

“Okay so can we have another round, btw it is fun. Twitter really unites people sometimes,” wrote a Twitter user. “Hahahah,” expressed another.

What are your thoughts on the tweet and the game it prompted?

