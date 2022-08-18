Woman's wholesome conversation with grandpa about her dog is a must-read

A woman took to Twitter to share the screenshots of the WhatsApp conversation with her grandfather about her dog. The screenshots show the bond the dog and its human family share and are too sweet to miss. The love-filled messages are bound to paste a wide smile on your face.

The Twitter post was shared by the co-founder of SaltPe, Udita Pal. "This is how my Grandfather talks about my dog, and it's so precious and wholesome," she wrote while sharing four screenshots.

The screenshots of the WhatsApp conversation between Udita Pal and her grandfather show the latter enquiring about Kiwi's health and well-being, the portfolio assigned to her in Pal's new office, and her diet. The screenshot also has several photos of the dog. Besides this, the grandfather starts every WhatsApp conversation with 'Dear Udita' as if writing a letter to his granddaughter. The WhatsApp conversations are too good to miss out on.

Take a look at the Twitter post below:

The post was shared on August 16 and has since amassed over 2,000 likes and more than 100 retweets. The share has also invited several comments.

"Wow, love your Nanaji. Sweetest," posted an individual. "He starts his messages with Dear Udita, like he is writing a letter.

How cute," pointed out another. "Okay, but Kaju Devi??" enquired a third, to which Udita Pal replied, "That's another dog I have. She stays with my brother. " "Really wholesome," expressed a fourth.

