Women artisans convert plastic wrappers into bags, netizens laud the initiative

On a planet, where millions of people and animals are adversely affected by plastic pollution, a social enterprise has paved a way towards sustainable living. An Instagram video shows women artisans of the upcycling centre, EcoKaari, converting multi-layered plastic food wrappers into vegan and sustainable products. The video shows women artisans cutting and converting the plastic wrappers into the sustainable fabric using a handloom. They then stitch the fabric to create products like bags and planters.

The video was posted by the official Instagram account of EcoKaari (@ecokaari) on July 25. EcoKaari, in its video post, wrote about the detrimental effects of Multi-Layered Plastics (MLPs) and encouraged people to 'Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose and Recycle’ plastic. It also urged people to donate plastic for promoting the use of sustainable products and safeguarding the environment.

Take a look at the video here and read the detailed caption:

The video garnered more than 50 lakh views, and 2.5 lakh likes as most Instagram users lauded this eco-friendly initiative. Various Instagram users pitched in to contribute by donating plastic wrappers.

One of the users commented, “That’s wonderful! Multi-layered wrappers become really hard to recycle. It is a great opportunity for everyone to do their bit. All the best!” Another user, who found this initiative creative, commented, “Superb! Finally, plastic serves its purpose as a long-lasting material.”