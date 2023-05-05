Women claim they were forced to change dress at airport by American Air employee, airline reacts

A post by a Twitter user claiming how she and her friend were forced to change their clothes at a US airport by an American Air employee was recently shared online. Since being posted, the share has created a chatter. The post has also received a response from the airline.

A woman shared these images and claimed she and her friend were forced to changes clothes at an airport.(Twitter/@ChrissieMayr)

Twitter user Chrissie Mayr said in her tweet that she and her friend Keanu Thompson were forced to change before boarding their flight. "Omfg, an @AmericanAir employee forced me and @keanuCthompson to change our pants before getting on the flight, which actually turned out to be MORE REVEALING. THIS IS NO WAY TO TREAT A REWARDS MEMBER," she tweeted.

Alongside, she also posted two images. The image on the left shows what they were wearing before, and the picture on the right captures their attire after they were allegedly forced to change.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared on May 2. Since being tweeted, the share has received close to 1.9 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has accumulated close to 1,000 likes.

Mayr received a reply to her tweet from American Air. "Your comments concern us. Please join us in DMs, we're here and ready to listen," they wrote. To which Mayr replied, "This was really humiliating, and I'm very loyal to you guys. I have the credit card and everything." The airline replied again and posted, "We'd like to dig a little more into this for you. DM us your record locator and additional details."

Here's how other Twitter users reacted:

"Talked with a former executive of AA who now works at a different airline, and she is completely baffled as to why the gate agent made you change," wrote a Twitter user. "Wow, that's insane!!" commented another. "What?!?" expressed a third.

