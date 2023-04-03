Women dance to Pallo Latke at a wedding, netizens say their 'energy is unreal'

Dance videos are highly popular because of their entertainment value. From dance groups performing on the streets to the elderly grooving energetically, dance videos often grab thousands of eyeballs and go viral. Now, adding to this list is another such clip of women dancing to Pallo Latke, a song by Jyotica Tangri, and Yasser Desai.

Women dance to Pallo Latke.(Instagram/@abcddancefactory)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Indonesian dance group recreates Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor’s Show Me The Thumka. Watch

In a video shared by Instagram page @abcddancefactory, you can see a group of women in traditional Indian attire dancing on the stage. They can be seen dancing to the song Pallo Latke in sync. As they groove, several people can be heard cheering for them.

Take a look at the post below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared a week ago. Since being shared, it has raked up over 1.1 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Several people have also liked and commented on the clip. Many were stunned by their performance.

Check out a few reactions below:

Women dance to Pallo Latke.(Instagram/@abcddancefactory)

An individual posted, "Each and every girl was given an equal chance to be in focus…Really loved this." Another person added, "The changes in position were smooth." A third person wrote, "This energy is unreal." "Amazing dance," posted a fourth.