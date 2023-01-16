Women dance to Qala’s Ghodey Pe Sawaar against the backdrop of beautiful mountains in Ladakh. Watch

A video of two women gracefully dancing to the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar has won people’s hearts. Shared on Twitter, the video shows the duo dancing against the backdrop of beautiful snow-capped mountains. Chances are, their amazing performance clubbed with the mesmerising location will make you watch the video over and over again.

Twitter user Jigmat Ladakhi posted the video on Twitter. “Ghodey Pe Sawaar cover dance by Puntsok Wangmo & Padma Lamo. All the way from Ladakh,” he tweeted. The video opens to show the women standing on a road amid mountains wearing traditional attire. Within moments, they start dancing to the song and show skillful moves.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 10,000 views. The tweet has further received more than 740 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Just beautiful,” shared a Twitter user. “Amazing,” posted another. “Beautiful,” commented a third. “Wow,” expressed a fourth. “This is so beautifully choreographed and well performed. Kudos to Puntsok and Padma,” wrote a fifth. Many showed their reactions through heart or clapping emotions.

The song Ghodey Pe Sawaar from the Netflix film Qala is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya with music from Amit Trivedi. Sung beautifully by Sireesha Bhagavatula, the song has become a fan favourite since its release.