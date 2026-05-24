'Women roaming at 2 am without fear, no traffic trauma’: X user shares sarcastic take on Ahmedabad’s ‘boring’ lifestyle

Life in India’s big metro cities is often associated with traffic, pollution, long work hours and constant hustle. Amid this, a sarcastic social media post calling Ahmedabad a “hopelessly boring Tier 2 city” has gone viral for highlighting the city’s safety, calm lifestyle and better quality of life.

The X user also mocked the city’s traffic conditions and comparatively calm social environment. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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The discussion began after X user Prem Soni shared a quirky post describing Ahmedabad as a “hopelessly boring Tier 2 city” and urging people not to move there. “Ahmedabad is a hopelessly boring Tier 2 city. Please don’t move here. Living here is an absolute nightmare,” the user wrote, before sarcastically listing the city’s so-called “problems”.

“Zero Adrenaline: Women are just casually roaming around at 2 AM eating ice cream without fearing for their lives or dodging intense police naka bandis. Where is the survival thrill?” Soni wrote.

“No Linguistic Pride: If you don't speak Gujarati, nobody even threatens to beat you up or smash your shop's signboards. They just awkwardly reply in broken Hindi. Absolutely no passion!” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The X user also mocked the city’s traffic conditions and comparatively calm social environment. “The roads are so wide and well planned that you actually reach your destination in 20 minutes. How am I supposed to finish my audiobooks or rethink my life choices during a 3 hour bumper to bumper commute?” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The X user also mocked the city’s traffic conditions and comparatively calm social environment. “The roads are so wide and well planned that you actually reach your destination in 20 minutes. How am I supposed to finish my audiobooks or rethink my life choices during a 3 hour bumper to bumper commute?” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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In another sarcastic jab, he added, “Missing Action: Someone bumps into your vehicle, and they just say sorry and pay you instead of pulling out a hockey stick. No street fights, no ‘Tu jaanta nahi mera baap kaun hai.’ So dull.”

The post further joked about Ahmedabad lacking the chaos associated with larger cities. “Zero Aesthetic Culture: No underground drug or Udta Punjab vibes. Just boring, safe, sober families existing everywher,” he wrote.

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“Honestly, it’s unbearable. Please stay in your happening metro cities, enjoy spending half your life in traffic and keep breathing that sweet AQI 1000 air,” Soni concluded.

How did social media react?

The post quickly gained traction online, with several users joining the conversation and sharing their own experiences of living in Ahmedabad and other Gujarat cities.

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“this is all true !! worst part is people start treating you like family after staying as neighbours for some time !! I had been in the city in 2016 and even after 10 years talk to my friends from there every week !! who would want all this !!” one user commented sarcastically.

Another user added, “No power cuts even in summer: How would you enjoy a candle light dinner at your home with family.”

“It’s actually boring, ppl are very lazy, 2pm shops wud shut & 5-6pm again it wud open, 9-10pm everything would close except for malls. Life is very slow but safe,” said a third user.

“I m not a Gujju..But have lived in Surat and Ahmedabad and now live in Mumbai...Ahmedabad any day is a much better place to live....its almost the best city in India,” wrote another.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)