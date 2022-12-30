Women singing a mashup of Meri Jaan and Aao Hazoor is simply soulful. Watch

Music is one of those things that connect people in various ways. Whether you are dancing at a party or enjoying the scenery with some calm tunes, music surely has an effect on us. And if you are someone who enjoys listening to melodious tunes, then you cannot miss out on this video of girls singing a mix of Meri Jaan and Aao Huzoor.

In the clip, which was shared by the Indian music society of Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi, you can see eight girls in front of the camera. All of them are singing at the same pace, and their voices sound soulful together.

This video was shared on December 7. Since being uploaded, it has been liked more than 7000 times and has several comments. Many people loved and enjoyed their singing.

One person in the comments said, "That was amazing! You all have such beautiful voices!" Another person added, "My ears just expanded for this." A third person wrote, "I love it not only for girls melodious chorus but for the one of my most favourite retro song too."

