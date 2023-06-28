Home / Trending / Women’s dance to Aage Peeche goes viral with over 51 million views. Seen it yet?

Women’s dance to Aage Peeche goes viral with over 51 million views. Seen it yet?

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 28, 2023 12:06 PM IST

A video of two women dancing to the song Aage Peeche from the film Golmaal: Fun Unlimited has gone viral on Instagram.

Be it hip-hop, classical or freestyle, dance videos often go viral and leave us tapping our feet along. Just like this video that has gone viral and accumulated over 51.8 million views so far. The video in question shows two women matching their steps to the song Aage Peeche. The song is from the 2006 musical comedy Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. The song, picturized on Sushmita Mukherjee and Paresh Rawal, is sung by Shekhar Ravjiani and Sneha Pant. The lyrics of the song were penned by Kumaar in collaboration with Vishal Dadlani, who also composed the music alongside Shekhar Ravjiani.

Dancer Khushi Singh shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Kya deewane ho.” The video shows two women dancing to the song Aage Peeche. Their in-sync dance steps and expressions were what made the video viral.

Watch the dance video here:

Since being shared on June 5, the video has gone crazy viral on social media. Many also took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s what people think about the viral video:

An Instagram user posted, “Perfect.” “Wonderful,” commented another. A third shared, “Nice dance.” “You rocked it, girls! Energy,” wrote a fourth. A fifth expressed, “I love this. So beautiful.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

