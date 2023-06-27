Home / Trending / Woman in saree dances to Genda Phool, leaves viewers in awe

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 27, 2023 12:12 PM IST

The video shared on Instagram captures a woman’s mesmerising dance to Genda Phool, a song composed by AR Rahman and Rajat Dholakia.

Even after so many years of its release, Delhi 6 song Genda Phool continues to be a favourite of many. Its lyrics, music and visuals ensure its timeless appeal. Not only do people still listen to it, but some even share videos of themselves tapping their feet to the song on social media. Among the myriad shares, a video of a woman dancing to Genda Phool is slowly gaining popularity online. The video is too good to miss out on.

Saree-clad woman dancing to Genda Phool. (Instagram/@dancewithalishaofficial)
“Sasursal Genda Phool,” reads the video’s caption shared on the Instagram page Dance With Alisha. The video shows Alisha, in a saree, dancing to the song Genda Phool. What’s impressive is that she doesn’t skip even a single beat throughout her performance.

The song, picturised on Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, is written by Prasoon Joshi. Rekha Bharadwaj, Shraddha Pandit, Sujata Majumdar sang the song while AR Rahman and Rajat Dholakia composed it.

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared on May 30, the video has raked up more than 3.5 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the dance video:

“Nice,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “So sweet.” “Super,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Wow.” Many in the comments section also dropped heart and fire emoticons.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

