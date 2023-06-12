Women’s dance to Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Manwa Laage leaves viewers spellbound

Fans have loved the Happy New Year song Manwa Laage since its release. The song’s mix of romance, soulful lyrics, and the on-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone has made it a favourite. Over the years, people have danced their hearts out to Manwa Laage, sang beautiful renditions and shared memorable moments with the song. Now, a video featuring the song has gone viral online. It captures two women in saree tapping their feet to the song Manwa Laage.

Women in saree performing classical fusion to SRK and Deepika Padukone’s Manwa Laage. (Instagram/@riddhi.gajjar06)

The video was shared on Instagram by choreographer Riddhi Gajjar. She wrote a few lines from the song in the caption and added, “One more sweet and short video with @alishaprajapati.” The video shows Riddhi Gajjarand actor Alisha Prajapati dancing to the beats of Manwa Laage. As they perform classical fusion in saree, it becomes quite challenging to look away from their captivating moves and enchanting expressions.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared on May 12 on Instagram. It has since then accumulated over 1.9 million views, and the numbers are still increasing.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“This video deserves millions of likes,” posted an Instagram user. Another wrote, “Such grace and so beautifully done.” “@riddhi.gajjar06 can’t take my eyes off your expressions,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “This was so beautiful.” “Amazing,” wrote a fifth.

