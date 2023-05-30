‘Won it for her’: Twitter says as video of emotional CSK fan goes viral

In a dramatic showdown, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bagged their fifth win in Indian Premier League (IPL) after winning with 5 wickets against Gujarat Titans (GT). The moment MS Dhoni-led CSK secured the win with Ravindra Jadeja’s four, the audience sitting in the pavilion erupted with joy. Fans were also seen getting emotional moments before CSK secured the big win. And, one such video of a fan is going viral.

The image shows an emotional CSK fan.(Screengrab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“CSK won it for her. Congratulations CSK,” wrote a Twitter user as they shared a video of a fan. A few others posted the same video on Twitter. The clip opens to show a woman wearing a CSK jersey and crying with hands over her mouth.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a little over 30 minutes ago, the video has gathered close to 38,000 views. Additionally, the share has accumulated more than 1,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Let this girl take a pic with this trophy,” suggested a Twitter user. “And a signed Jersey by Dhoni,” joined another. “God knows this girl deserves CSK victory,” added a third. “CSK supporters will always get what they want,” wrote a fourth.

After her emotional video went viral, another clip of the fan made its way onto Twitter. This one, however, shows her rejoicing with happy tears and jumping with joy along with others to express her happiness over the win of her favourite team.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The IPL 2023 started with a match between CSK and GT at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. Today’s match between the same teams marks the end of the16th season of the IPL.