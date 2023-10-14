Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Memes flood social media as IND vs Pak World Cup match takes a thrilling turn

Trisha Sengupta
Oct 14, 2023 05:55 PM IST

World Cup 2023: These memes on India vs Pakistan match will leave you splits.

India and Pakistan's highly-anticipated World Cup 2023 match is taking place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After winning the toss, India decided to ball and was faced with a strong start from Pakistan with the team scoring 155/2. However, the Men in Blue bounced back from the exaggerating scenario to take all the wickets of the Pakistan team in 191 at 42.5 overs. Currently, team India is gearing up to bat and fans are expecting them to win the match with a thrilling performance. So, as you wait to see how the game unfolds, here are some memes shared on X and Instagram to make you chuckle.

World Cup 2023: People flood social media with memes on India vs Pakistan match. (Screengrab)

This is what an Instagram user shared after the first half of the game ended with Pakistan losing all wickets:

An individual shared a funny video to express their opinion about the batting line up of Pakistan:

An X user couldn't help but share a viral meme from a year ago to express their feelings about the match:

This X user imagined how Pakistan fans must be feeling right now:

Here are a few more memes shared by netizens:

World Cup 2023:

The mega cricket event started on October 5 with a match between the defending champions England, and the runner-up of the previous tournament, New Zealand. India is hosting the event this year and has selected 10 venues across the nation where a total of 48 matches will be played. The final match will take place on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

