World Environment Day 2023: Twitter floods with informative tweets for the day

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote global action to protect our planet. It provides a platform for individuals, communities, and organizations to join hands and take positive steps towards environmental sustainability. Initiated by the United Nations in 1973, this significant day has now reached its fiftieth year. Every year, the day adopts a new theme to address pressing environmental challenges. This year, the focus is on finding solutions to plastic pollution, a grave issue that threatens our ecosystems and marine life.

World Environment Day 2023: The theme for this year is to beat plastic pollution. (Representational Image: Pixabay/bones64)

According to the United Nations, plastic pollution remains a grave challenge, with over 400 million tonnes of plastic produced worldwide annually and less than 10% of it being recycled. Shockingly, an estimated 19-23 million tonnes of plastic find their way into our lakes, rivers, and oceans each year, weighing roughly the same as 2,200 Eiffel Towers combined.

As the world comes together to celebrate World Environment Day, Twitter is abuzz with tweets that use the hashtag #WorldEnvironmentDay, so much so that it is trending on Twitter. We have compiled a few of them. Take a look at some of the tweets on World Environment Day below.

The United Nations urged people to ‘speak up for a better future’ this World Environment Day.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan posted a video of people making areca nut plates in a unit installed in a forest village to highlight their actions toward plastic pollution reduction.

Environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam urged people to plant a tree for a better future.

This Twitter user urged people to be the agents of change and beat the plastic pollution.

Another also shared an important message about a sustainable future.

An individual tweeted a picture of himself planting a tree on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Shahjahanpur Police takes a pledge to keep our mother Earth green and pollution free.

In order to mitigate the impacts of global warming, we must aim to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by 50% before the year 2030. Without action, air pollution will surpass the safe guidelines by 50% within the next decade. Additionally, plastic waste entering aquatic ecosystems will triple by 2040, exacerbating the already critical issue of plastic pollution. How did you plan to celebrate this World Environment Day?

