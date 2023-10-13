World's heaviest pumpkin named after Michael Jordan

Travis Gienger, an instructor in horticulture and landscape design, at Anoka Technical College, broke the previous record for the world's heaviest pumpkin on October 9. He broke the world record at the 50th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off at Half Moon Bay in California by growing a massive pumpkin that weighed 1,246.9 kg.

This record was set at 50th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off. (Instagram/@Guinness World Records)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Guinness World Records (GWR), Gienger named the huge gourd ‘Michael Jordan.’

GWR took to Instagram to share this news. the record-keeping organisation wrote, "Heaviest pumpkin 2,749 pounds (1,246.9 kilograms) grown by Travis Gienger presented at the 50th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off." (Also Read: Man grows onion weighing 8.97 kg. It’s heavier than a bowling ball)

Alongside, GWR shared a video where you can see the massive pumpkin being picked up with the help of a crane. As it is put down to weigh it, Gienger jumps in excitement for winning the competition. Several people can also be seen looking at the pumpkin in amazement.

Take a look at the video of the heaviest pumpkin shared by GWR here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared just a few hours ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has already garnered more than one lakh views. The share also has close to 7,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the video to express their excitement after looking at the massive pumpkin.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An individual wrote, "It will be the biggest Jack-o'-lantern."

A second said, "This is so impressive. How did he grow such a large pumpkin?"

"Make it into the world's largest pumpkin pie," posted a third.

A fourth added, "This is incredible."

Earlier, this record was held by Stefano Cutrupi (Italy) from Radda in Chianti, Tuscany, Italy. Cutrupi broke the record in 2021 at the 10th Campionato della Zuccone Pumpkin Festival. His pumpkin weighed 1,226 kg (2,702 lb 13.9 oz.) This was the first ever giant pumpkin in competition to surpass the 2,700-lb mark.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!