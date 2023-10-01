Man grows onion weighing 8.97 kg. It’s heavier than a bowling ball

A man from Guernsey recently broke the world record for growing the largest onion in the world. And no, it is not one or three kg heavy, but it weighs 8.97 kg. Gareth Griffin proudly displayed his produce at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in North Yorkshire on September 15. This surpassed the previous record of 8.5 kg set back in 2014. Gareth Griffin with the world’s largest onion. It weighs around 8.97 kg. (Guinness World Records. )

“This onion weighs more than a bowling ball!” reads the caption written alongside the pictures shared on Instagram. In the next few lines, they revealed the weight of the onion.

“On 15 September, Gareth Griffin from Guernsey presented the world’s heaviest onion – an eye-watering 8.97-kg (19-lb 12.4-oz) monster – at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in North Yorkshire,” they added.

The record-keeping organisation concluded the post, noting, “For some context, the new record holder is around 53 times the weight of a typical brown onion and even heavier than a large bowling ball, which typically weighs 7.25 kg (16 lb).”

After making the record for growing the world’s heaviest onion, Griffin told Guinness World Records (GWR), “I am absolutely over the moon to have grown the world’s biggest onion.” “My father grew giant onions for many years right up till the year he died, but his biggest was 7 lb 12 oz, so to have grown the world record means even more to me than it would to most people,” he added.

Take a look at the pictures of this onion shared by Guinness World Records below:

Here’s how people reacted to this giant onion weighing more than a bowling ball:

“The whole country is gonna cry when he cuts into that thing,” joked an individual.

Another added, “First picture looks like he just won the world cup.”

“Wondering what he'll do with that onion,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Now that's a record!”

“Great achievement, Good job,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Wow amazing.”

