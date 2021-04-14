Home / Trending / World's largest diya inaugurated on Aastha Path, Kumbh Mela
World's largest diya inaugurated on Aastha Path, Kumbh Mela

The diya is also named in the Guinness Book of World records.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 09:10 AM IST
The image shows Deepak Rawat lighting the largest diya at Kumbh Mela.(Twitter@2021mahakumbh)

Kumbh Mela Officer Deepak Rawat on Tuesday inaugurated the world's largest Diya on Aastha Path, according to the state government.

MI, the company which installed the lamp, claimed the lamp to be the world's largest oil lamp, which has a capacity of 2,247 litres.

The first shahi snan was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri, while the second was held on April 12.

Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India -- Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj, and Ujjain.

In normal circumstances, Kumbh continues for nearly four months but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration of the congregation has been curtailed to one month.

