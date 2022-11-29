World's largest volcano erupts after 38 years, netizens share pictures

On Sunday, November 27, the largest active volcano in the world, Mauna Loa, which is in Hawaii, erupted. According to the official website of the U.S Geological Survey (USGS) the eruption occurred at 11:30 pm. After the eruption, the region was quickly covered in a red sky and ashes.

USGS also further added, "The flows are not threatening any downslope communities and all indications are that the eruption will remain in the Northeast Rift Zone. Volcanic gas and possibly fine ash and Pele's Hair may be carried downwind."

Since the volcano erupted, many people near the area have shared pictures of the ashy red sky and shared their thoughts on social media.

Take a look at some of the posts by netizens below:

One of the users shared a picture of the sky covered in red hue after the explosion.

Another person shared a side view from the road, which showed the sky turning blue to red.

The W.M. Keck Observatory also shared some photos that show the red sky and ice photos from near the eruption site.

A fourth user shared an image and described it as "another planet."

Experts also warned that winds might bring fine ash and gas from a volcano downslope. Although the summit area and a few nearby highways were closed and two shelters opened as a precaution, Hawaii's authorities have not yet issued any evacuation orders. However, they have added a warning sign for people to be safe.

