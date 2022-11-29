Home / Trending / World's largest volcano erupts after 38 years, netizens share pictures

World's largest volcano erupts after 38 years, netizens share pictures

trending
Published on Nov 29, 2022 02:56 PM IST

The eruption took place about 11:30 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey's (USGS) official website. The area was soon covered in ashes and a red sky covered the area.

World's largest volcano erupts after 38 years(AP)
World's largest volcano erupts after 38 years(AP)
ByVrinda Jain

On Sunday, November 27, the largest active volcano in the world, Mauna Loa, which is in Hawaii, erupted. According to the official website of the U.S Geological Survey (USGS) the eruption occurred at 11:30 pm. After the eruption, the region was quickly covered in a red sky and ashes.

USGS also further added, "The flows are not threatening any downslope communities and all indications are that the eruption will remain in the Northeast Rift Zone. Volcanic gas and possibly fine ash and Pele's Hair may be carried downwind."

Since the volcano erupted, many people near the area have shared pictures of the ashy red sky and shared their thoughts on social media.

Take a look at some of the posts by netizens below:

One of the users shared a picture of the sky covered in red hue after the explosion.

Another person shared a side view from the road, which showed the sky turning blue to red.

The W.M. Keck Observatory also shared some photos that show the red sky and ice photos from near the eruption site.

A fourth user shared an image and described it as "another planet."

Experts also warned that winds might bring fine ash and gas from a volcano downslope. Although the summit area and a few nearby highways were closed and two shelters opened as a precaution, Hawaii's authorities have not yet issued any evacuation orders. However, they have added a warning sign for people to be safe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
volcano usa usgs + 1 more
volcano usa usgs

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out