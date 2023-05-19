World's most expensive ice cream costs 5.2 lakh. Would you try it?

During the summer season, ice cream is the go-to dessert for many people. Several enjoy that cold and velvety texture in different flavors. However, no matter how much you enjoy having ice cream, would you ever be willing to pay ₹5.2 lakh for it? Well, this may sound unbelievable, but the world's most expensive ice cream, which is made in Japan is priced at 873,400 Japanese Yen (approximately ₹5.2 lakh)

Who made this ice cream, and why is it so expensive?

Japanese company Cellato created the world's most expensive ice cream.(Guinness World Records)

According to Guinness World Records, in an effort to claim a world record, the Japanese ice cream company Cellato created an exceptional treat using expensive and rare ingredients. They have used ingredients such as white truffle grown in Alba, Italy, priced at 2 million Japanese yen, Parmigiano Reggiano and sake lees.

A Cellato representative told Guinness World Records, "It took us over 1.5 years to develop, with a lot of trials and errors to get the taste right. Achieving a Guinness World Records title made the effort all worth it."

Take a look at this expensive ice cream below:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 27,000 times. The share has also received several comments. Many were stunned by the price of this dessert.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "I don't understand what's inside the ice cream." A second added, "I will never complain about a Mcflurry price again." "Oh my God, so costly."