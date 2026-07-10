'Worst experience ever': Job seeker says company ghosted them after discussing salary and joining date

A job seeker's account of being ghosted by a company after discussions about salary, designation and a possible joining date has resonated with many professionals online. The candidate said they were left waiting for a response after being led to believe they were close to receiving an offer.

Candidate calls out company for ghosting after interview. (Representative Image)

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The post was shared on LinkedIn by Shrutii Rai, who detailed what she described as the "worst experience ever" during a recent recruitment process.

Candidate says interview focused on challenging every answer

In her post, Rai wrote, "Worst experience ever. I recently interviewed with an agency where I had previously worked. Before the interview even started, I made one thing very clear: my salary expectations. I even told them that if my expectations didn't fit their budget, I'd rather not waste anyone's time. They insisted we continue."

She said the interview felt unusual because, instead of discussing her experience and the campaigns she had led, she felt the interviewer was more interested in challenging every response.

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"The interview itself felt bizarre. Instead of trying to understand my experience, my work, or the campaigns I had led, it felt like the interviewer was more interested in proving a point than having a meaningful conversation. Every answer was met with another challenge, as if making the candidate uncomfortable was the objective. If that's a hiring technique, I genuinely think it's outdated. An interview should assess competence, not create an unnecessary power dynamic," she wrote.

Rai added that despite the difficult interview, the discussion moved on to designation, compensation and her immediate availability. She was also informed that there would be one final discussion before a possible Monday joining.

Job seeker says silence cost another opportunity

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Believing the process was moving ahead, Rai said she decided to put another job opportunity on hold. However, after following up on Saturday, she received no response despite her message being seen.

"What bothers me isn't the rejection, if that's what this is. Companies have every right to choose another candidate. What bothers me is the complete lack of respect for a candidate's time after asking them to invest theirs. If you know you're not moving forward, say it. If your plans have changed, communicate it. Candidates are human beings, not placeholders while you figure things out. I genuinely hope companies realise that a hiring process reflects their culture just as much as a candidate's interview reflects their capability. P.S. Because of this, I have lost another good opportunity, which frustrates me the most," she wrote.

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Internet reacts

"The hardest part isn't hearing 'no'. It's being led to believe you're close to a 'yes' and then being met with silence. You were upfront, invested your time and even put another opportunity on hold. That's more than frustrating. It's disappointing. One thing I've learned in this job market is that sometimes a company's hiring process tells you exactly how it would feel to work there. You deserved better communication," one person commented.

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Another wrote, "I agree. This is the most frustrating part. I wonder how these people sleep peacefully after knowingly making so many candidates anxious and restless."

A third added, "So eloquently put. I had a similar experience myself, from those who actually bothered to show up."

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"That is rough. I've had similar experiences too. I was once even asked to write my own job description and then was ghosted. Onwards we go. You've got this," another user shared.

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A fifth commented, "Really sad. They should communicate beforehand. It's important not to make candidates wait when they are eagerly waiting for a call. It is a very sad feeling."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)