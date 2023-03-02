Gujarat Giants mentor Mithali Raj dances to Manike Mage Hithe, video wows people

Inaugural season of Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to start on March 4. Ahead of the event, Twitter is abuzz with various posts. Amid those, a tweet from the official handle of Gujarat Giants, a WPL team, has captured people’s attention. The video shows Mithali Raj, the mentor and advisor to the team, dancing to the song Manike Mage Hithe.

“When you realise its #WPL month,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show Mithali Raj along with Hurley Gala and Shabnam Shakil. Soon they start showing cool dance moves to the hit song by Sri Lankan singer-songwriter Yohani.

Take a look at video that may make you want to groove too:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 2.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered nearly 3,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Multi talented. She is the Goddess of cricket, she is a great commentator, she is a mentor now,” posted a Twitter user. “You just slayed it Mithali,” commented another along with a heart emoticon. “Didn’t expect that. Wow!” expressed a third. “Man!! I keep on coming and watching this. Her Smile is something. Want more moves as the tournament goes on,” wrote a fourth.