WTC final: Virat Kohli hugs Kane Williamson after final loss, pic goes viral

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson's image is now being shared by many on different social media sites, especially Twitter, with sweet captions.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 03:22 PM IST
WTC final: India's captain Virat Kohli in Indian jersey during World Test Championship.(ANI Photo)

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, chances are you’re aware of the friendship between the ace players Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. There are images and videos which showcase the special bond between the players. There is now a latest addition to that list. It is a picture from the World Test Championship (WTC) that took place between India and New Zealand. The image shows Kane Williamson, captain of New Zealand, hugging Virat Kohli, Indian captain, after winning the game.

The image is now being shared by many on different social media sites, especially Twitter, with sweet caption.

Cricketer Manoj Tiwary shared the picture and talked about the humble nature of the cricketers. “Picture of the day for me, being humble even after winning the #worldtestchampionshipfinal as a Captain is a hallmark of a gentleman of a cricketer #Williamson. Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on winning and tough luck team India, there is a need for few changes going ahead #WTCFinal2021,” it reads.

Sports journalist Boria Majumdar called the image the “Spirit of cricket.”

Here’s what some others shared:

What are your thoughts on this amazing image of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson?

wtc virat kohli kane williamson

Virat Kohli hugs Kane Williamson after WTC final loss, pic goes viral

