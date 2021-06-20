Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Virender Sehwag reacts to post asking Shane Warne if he knows ‘how spin works’

Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to react to the post about Shane Warne.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Virender Sehwag's reply to post on Shane Warne has left people in splits.(File Photo)

A Twitter user's reply to former Australian spinner Shane Warne’s post has created a buzz online. It has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments, including a response from former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag.

It was started with a tweet by Shane Warne commenting on New Zealand’s decision to not include a spinner in their team for the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

“Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems it will spin. India makes anything more than 275/300! The match is over unless weather comes in!” he wrote.

While replying to Shane Warne's post, a Twitter user shared "Shane do you understand how spin works? The pitch gets dry... this pitch won't get dry because for the rest of the test, there is due to be rain".

It didn’t take long for the reply to capture people’s attention and many shared all sorts of comments. Taking a route of hilarity, this is what Virender Sehwag shared:

People shared all sorts of responses while reacting to the Indian cricketer’s post.

A Twitter user's reply to Virender Sehwag's post on Shane Warne. (Twitter/@virendersehwag)
Twitter user reacts to Virender Sehwag's tweet about Shane Warne. (Twitter/@virendersehwag)

What are your thoughts on the tweets?

