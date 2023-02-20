WV Raman dances on the streets of Port Elizabeth, shares video. Watch

Former India coach WV Raman is in South Africa as a part of the commentator panel for the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Now, he has shared some behind the scene fun from the streets of Port Elizabeth in South Africa.

Taking to Twitter, WV Raman shared a fun video where he can be seen joining a group of women performing a traditional dance. The women are dressed in traditional attire, and grooving to the beats played on instruments behind them. WV Raman can be seen joining the dancers. At one point, he even puts his bag down to dance freely. The video ends with him high-fiving the dancers.

In the post's caption, he wrote, "They say when in Rome. When in Port Elizabeth amidst the local group of dancers, you shake a leg. And to think that some reckoned that I lacked footwork!!!"

Take a look at the clip here:

This video was shared on February 19. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 27,000 times and has received more than 700 likes. Many have even left comments on the short clip.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "You are as graceful in your dancing as you were in your batting!" "Good footwork, timing, also very wristy!" added another. A third wrote, "Footwork is just apt. Wonderful to see you enjoying, sir."