X buzzes with excitement ahead of India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup final

Hosts India, two-time World Cup champions, will take on four-time winners Australia on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With their unwavering winning streak and a berth in the finals, Men in Blue are just one win away from lifting the coveted World Cup trophy. As expected, the cricket fever is soaring to new heights as enthusiasts eagerly await the team’s triumph to claim the trophy once again.

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, and Australia’s captain, Pat Cummins, pose with the Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy. (X/@PiyushGoyal)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

X is filled with messages of solidarity rallying behind the Men in Blue ahead of the summit clash against Australia.

Here’s what Union Minister Piyush Goyal has tweeted.

An individual shared this ahead of Ind vs Aus World Cup final.

This X user shared a meme to praise Virat Kohli’s batting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video shows excited fans taking a train from Delhi to Ahmedabad to watch the summit clash.

Check out this video on Team India captain Rohit Sharma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another shared a compilation of Rohit Sharma ‘leading from the front’ in the World Cup.

This individual praised Virat Kohli’s batting skills.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India vs Australia World Cup history

In the history of One Day International matches, Australia and India have played against each other 150 times, with Australia winning 83 and India winning 57 matches. The two teams have faced each other 13 times in the World Cup, with Australia winning eight times and India winning five.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON