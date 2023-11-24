X user decodes Elon Musk's tweet using his AI model Grok, tech billionaire responds

A post by an X user about using Grok to understand a tweet shared by Elon Musk has gone viral. The share attracted the attention of many, including a response from the tech billionaire himself. In the post, the X user explained about using the AI model to decode a tweet that Musk posted a few days ago.

X user Kris Kashtanova tweeted “Thanks to Grok we'll understand Elon Musk's posts better.” The post is complete with a screenshot that shows an interaction between Kashtanova and Grok. This AI model was developed by Elon Musk's AI venture xAI.

Kashtanova used a tweet by Elon Musk about corporate culture as a prompt for Grok. The AI model came up with a detailed explanation about what the tweet means. Musk re-shared the entire post along with an emoji. He shared a bullseye emoji that means hitting a target.

Take a look at this tweet about Grok and Elon Musk’s response:

It didn’t take long for Elon Musk's reply to go viral. Since being shared about 21 hours ago, the post has collected close to 9.5 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

Here’s how X users react to Elon Musk’s response:

“Amazing work,” wrote an X user. “Whao… I googled it, and I could not find what Dilbert's score meant, but I was kind of figuring out what you meant. But that just clarified it, and it probably took 1/10th of the time or less. The ability and speed at which humans will be able to acquire knowledge is going to be insane,” added another. “Thank you Grok for explaining it,” joined a third.

About Grok:

Grok is a debut AI model from Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI. It is currently available for a limited audience. Earlier this month, the tech billionaire took to X to share about this new AI model. “Grok has real-time access to info via the X platform, which is a massive advantage over other models. It’s also based & loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this way,” he tweeted.

