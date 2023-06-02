Yashraj Mukhate turns real estate agent's reel into a song, netizens love it

Yashraj Mukhate is widely known for his exceptional talent in transforming viral trends into captivating musical creations. His ability to infuse catchy tunes, beats, and dialogues into trends is unparalleled. Once again, he has caught the attention of many for creating music out of a reel.

Yashraj Mukhate released a new song.(Instagram/@Yashraj Mukhate)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video he shared, he picked up the reel of real estate agent Bhavesh Kaware who is informing his audience that he can help them find their dream houses. Mukhate, takes his reel and adds tabla beats to it, and turns it into music. He can also be seen dancing to his own song.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This reel was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 42,000 times and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Why am I watching this on loop." A second shared, "The dance is the cherry on top." A third shared, "Petition to change the name from harbour line to herbal line! Use me as a like button to sign." "This song is addictive," expressed a fourth. Many others have reacted using laughing emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON