‘Ye kaisa achievement hai’: Comedian Gaurav Kapoor reacts to his name appearing on KBC

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor is a famous standup comic and has tons of viral videos to his name. But a recent event has left him rather confused and wondering, “Ye kaisa achievement hai?” He shared a video on Instagram to share this rhetorical question while talking about his name appearing on the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan. Gaurav Kapoor hilariously found out his name was used as an option for one of the questions.

Snapshot of Gaurav Kapoor reacting to his name appearing in KBC. (Instagram/@GauravKapoor)

In the video, he talks about being a comedian for the past eight years but never having received as much respect as he has after being Option C on a KBC question. He also shared a screenshot of the question.

He hilariously explains that he is now receiving texts, even from his distant relatives, about his "appearance" on the show. “Yaar ye to career ki highest achievement nehi ho sakti hai na [This can’t be the highest achievement of my career],” he adds in the video. He goes on to joke about this unexpected incident.

Take a look at this video shared by the comedian:

The video was shared about 21 hours ago. Since being posted, it has collected close to 4.9 lakh views. The share has also received close to 57,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this video of the comedian?

“Bachan Sahab ne aapka naam pukaara hai yeh hi achievement hai [Bachchan sir took your name, that is the achievement],” shared an Instagram user. “Even negative publicity is publicity Gaurav bhai,” joked another. “Relatives and their low expectations,” joined a third. “Achievement ye nahi hei ki option bane… Achievement hei Amitabh Bachchan ke mukh se apna naam bulwana [Achievement is not that you were an option, it is Amitabh Bachchan saying your name],” wrote a fourth.

