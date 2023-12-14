Year Ender 2023: 5 breathtaking pics of Earth from space by NASA, ISS

It is simply mesmerising to see the picture of the Earth taken from space. Those images leave people transfixed as they show our home planet from a whole different angle. As the year inches closer to an end, let’s revisit some of the magnificent captures of Earth from space.

Earth captured from SpaceX Dragon window

Year Ender 2023: Two different views of Earth captured from space. (Instagram/@astro_andreas, nasa)

SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft, while on its way to transport astronauts to the International Space Station, captured a very special image of the Earth. NASA took to Instagram to share the visual and also explained it in detail.

“Framed by a spacecraft capsule window, space is on the left with Earth on right. The blue waters of the Strait of Gibraltar are in the center of the image. On either side are the continents of Europe and Africa, pictured in tan, brown and green. Small white clouds dot the sky over land and sea,” the American space agency wrote.

2. Earth covered in clouds

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) had a unique vantage point of observing our Blue Planet. Andreas Mogensen gave a glimpse of that in an Instagram post he shared a few months ago. The pictures he shared show the Earth covered in clouds.

Check out the mesmerising pictures he posted:

3. Aurora dancing in Earth's atmosphere

Auroras are Mother Nature's own light show. The vibrant hues of the auroras pirouetting across the night canvas is indeed a mesmerising sight. However, when this natural phenomenon is captured from space, dancing in the Earth’s atmosphere, then that makes things all the more stunning.

“An aurora dances in Earth's atmosphere as the International Space Station (@ISS) soared 260 miles (418 km) above Utah during orbital nighttime,” NASA wrote while sharing the incredible picture.

4. Views of Horn of Africa from space

NASA manages several Instagram pages, one of which is dedicated to videos and images related to our Blue Planet. In a recent post, NASA Earth shared pictures of the Horn of Africa captured from the International Space Station.

“While orbiting over the Horn of Africa, an astronaut aboard the @ISS took this photo of Somalia’s northeast coast. Winds traveling in two directions sculpted the tan, brown, and reddish sand into sand dunes that can be found near the coastline, and streams cut canyons into the land over time,” NASA wrote alongside.

5. The Himalayas from space

Astronaut Andreas Mogensen, who is presently aboard the International Space Station, shared a series of photographs of a very special place on the Earth - the Himalayas.

“Today, I saw the Himalayan Mountains on a clear and cloudless day, and I even believe I may have successfully photographed Mount Everest. However, I’m not entirely sure. I think Mount Everest is the peak with a few clouds, which I marked in the last picture,” he wrote as a part of his post.

Which of these images left you mesmerised? Or did all of them make your jaw drop?