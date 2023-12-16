Year Ender 2023: 5 tales that prove dogs are not just man's best friend but lifesavers too

It is often said that a dog is a man’s best friend, and the actions of these pooches show why the statement is true. While one of the pooches helped save the life of a teen, the other one played a crucial role in the rescue of a cat. As the year inches closer to an end, let’s look back at five stories of dogs where they helped save lives - be it of humans or other animals.

1. Dog chases away a bear to save a 4-year old

Year Ender 2023: The image shows two dogs who helped save the lives of others. (Instagram/@weratedogs, Facebook/@Calweton Veterinary Group)

This heroic story of a dog saving the life of a 4-year-old boy by chasing away a bear will surely make you say ‘what a good boi’. Gregory Grant and his son Gavin were out for a walk with their pet pooch Jake when they came face-to-face with a bear. The dog made it his mission to chase away the animal to keep the little human safe.

"He got quite a few treats, he got ice cream, he got a bath that night. He got the whole nine yards. He helped us out that day for sure," Gregory Grant later told WTNH.com.

2. Dog takes human’s help to save brother

A dog won hearts on social media when a video of him seeking help from a man to save his trapped sibling went viral. The video shows how the dog’s sibling got trapped in a hole while playing. It is the pooch’s smart gesture to take the help of a human that kept the other dog safe.

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

3. Dog forces couple to wake up, saves teen's life

The persistent nudging of a dog helped save the life of a sleeping couple’s son. Their pet dog, named Alex, pawed at them while they were sleeping, and he kept doing so until they woke up. Once they were up, Alex took them to their 17-year-old son Gabriel’s room. Upon entering the room, the couple realised that the teen was having a heart attack. They soon took him to the hospital, where the boy received immediate medical attention. It was due to Alex’s intervention that things didn’t get even worse.

Read the story of how Alex saved Gabriel’s life here:

4. Dog helps rescue trapped cat

A dog in the UK played an important role in the rescue of a cat trapped in a mineshaft. The pooch kept walking to the same spot while out with its pet mom. Upon close inspection, she could hear faint meowing and immediately called the rescue services. The rescuers then brought the cat out to safety.

Calweton Veterinary Group took to Facebook to share this incredible tale:

5. Dog carries abandoned baby, saves her life

A story of how a stray dog helped save the life of an abandoned baby in Lebanon will leave you emotional. The pooch carried a garbage bag, with the baby inside, from the front of a building to a crowded place. The little one was rescued after a passerby heard her cry.

