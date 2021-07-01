Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'You can train anywhere…': Krunal Pandya's workout video wows people

Krunal Pandya took to Instagram to share the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 06:35 PM IST
A still from Krunal Pandya's workout video.

A video shared by Krunal Pandya has created a buzz online. The video posted on Instagram shows his workout routine. It’s not just his exercise regimen which has wowed people but the motivational caption he shared along with the video has impressed them too.

“You can train anywhere you put your mind to,” Krunal Pandya shared along with a fire emoji. The video shows the Indian all-rounder exercising and practicing bowling in front of his building. What makes the video even more enjoyable to watch is the background score. It is the latest rendition of Enjoy Enjaami by DJ Snake aka William Grigahcine and singer Dhee.

Take a look at the video shared on Instagram:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 1.2 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people, including responses from his wife Pankhuri Sharma and his sister-in-law, and Hardik Pandya’s wife, Natasa Stankovic. Both of them reacted to the video using fire emoticons. The same emoji was shared by several others too. A few also praised the background score.

“He is all fired up,” wrote an Instagram user. “That song,” expressed another.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Krunal Pandya?

