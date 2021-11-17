You may relate to this video if math was not your favourite subject at school

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
If you never liked maths, then chances are you’ll relate to this video shared on Instagram that will leave you laughing out loud.
If you didn't like maths in school, you will find this video very funny and relatable. (instagram/@9gag)
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 10:47 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Mathematics always had its fair share of haters. It is probably because most of the problems of the subject are hard to solve. If you are someone who never liked this subject, then chances are you’ll relate to this video shared on Instagram. There is a chance that the share will leave you laughing out loud too.

The video was originally shared by digital content creator Shane Duffy and later re-shared by an Instagram page. “mAtH is mAtH,” they wrote while sharing the video.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at what it shows:

The video, since being shared about 16 hours ago, has gathered more than three lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated varied comments.

“And if you say simply because it has 3 sides than your answer is false! It’s way deeper than that,” wrote an Instagram user. “Math is helpful in our life, but it’s a true headache,” expressed another. “Ugh! Maths,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

