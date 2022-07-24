You won't be able to guess what this Golden Retriever dog's favourite word is. Watch video to find out

Those who have ever pet a dog certainly know how much these four-legged friends love the sound of their humans, especially when they hear certain words. Just like this video that lightens up a Golden Retriever dog's face when she hears a particular word. The cute video will lift your spirits and will bring a wide smile to your face. The clip may even prompt you to watch it more than once.

The video was shared by an Insta page dedicated to a Golden Retriever doggo named Lady. "Her face as she listens to the Google Map," reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video opens with a text insert, "My dogs favourite word is not...." It then progresses to show a woman behind the camera speaking different words that could make her dog happy. Turns out that the word 'destination' cheers up the dog.

Watch the video below:

Shared a day ago, the video has gained more than 1.7 lakh views. It has also received over 18,267 likes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

"Haha that's so cute! Set your destination for Oregon," read a comment from an Instagram page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Scout. "She knows where's she going in life," posted another Insta page dedicated to a dog named Sterling Newton. "She knows she's in for an adventure when she hears it!" wrote a third with a smiling face with heart eyes emoticon. "Lady, you're so spectacular," commented an individual. "So cute! Destination apparently translates to adventure for Lady," shared another. "So sweet!" posted a third with a heart emoticon.

