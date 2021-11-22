You won’t believe this pigeon is actually a cake unless you see the video

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Baker Ben Cullen, who is famous for making optical illusion cakes, shared the video that shows a cake that looks like a pigeon.
The image shows the cake that looks like a pigeon.(Instagram/@the_bakeking)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 12:13 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Unless you have been staying away from the Internet, chances are you are aware of the ‘everything is cake’ trend. Under the trend people posted videos and images of random objects that ultimately turned out to be cakes. Though the trend gained huge popularity last year, turns out, the buzz hasn’t died down yet – or at least that is what this video of a cake that looks like a pigeon suggests. There is a possibility that the clip will make your jaw drop in wonder.

Baker Ben Cullen, who is famous for making optical illusion cakes, shared the video on Instagram. He also posted two images along with the video.

“Only CAKES were harmed in the making of this Pigeon Cake. No pigeons were harmed. Vanilla Cake with white chocolate ganache and sugarpaste detailing,” he posted along with the video.

Since being shared earlier this month, the post has accumulated varied comments. People couldn’t stop complimenting his incredible skills.

“Mind blowing creation,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg you are so talented!!!” commented another. “Superb,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

