Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / You’ll relate to this hilarious video if ever struggled while explaining about your job
trending

You’ll relate to this hilarious video if ever struggled while explaining about your job

The video has now left people in splits.
The image is taken from the video of the Twitter user.(Twitter/@yenceesanjeev)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 02:55 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Did you ever find it difficult to answer the question “What is your job about?” There are times when explaining about your work to others become hard and leave your struggling. If you have ever faced such a situation, then there is a high possibility that you will relate to this hilarious video.

Twitter user Sanjeev NC posted the video. In the video, he enacts how it feels when someone asks him about his job. We won’t give away all the fun, so take a look at the rib-tickling video:

The video was shared two days ago on November 20. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 15,200 views and counting. It has also received comments from people.

RELATED STORIES

What are your thoughts on the video? Do you relate to it?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP