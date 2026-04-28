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Young boy smashes cricket bat, breaks down in tears after failing to get Virat Kohli’s autograph | Video

Kohli was in the national capital on Monday night for an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 04:38 pm IST
By HT Trending Desk
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A brief, emotional moment involving a young cricket fan has gone viral, casting a spotlight on the distance that sometimes exists between sporting idols and their most devoted followers.

The video shows a child trying repeatedly to approach Virat Kohli for an autograph. (X@JeetN25)

The video shows a child trying repeatedly to approach Virat Kohli for an autograph. Each time, he is stopped by officials before he can get close. Kohli appears unaware of the situation. After a few unsuccessful attempts, the boy walks away, visibly upset. In a moment of frustration, he breaks down in tears and throws his bat. However, Hindustan Times couldn't independetly verify the authenticity of the video.

“ Virat gets away with this behaviour just because he’s Virat like JUST IMAGINE some other celebrity ignoring their fans, specially a child, people wouldn’t have been so understanding,” another user said.“Why are people dying for cricketers? You pay the money, they get rich, and you get ignored. Absolute clowns,” another user commented.

 
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HT Trending Desk

The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights.

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