Home / Trending / Youngsters’ food-related puns will crack you up. Watch

Youngsters’ food-related puns will crack you up. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 20, 2023 12:18 PM IST

The video showing a group of youngsters delivering different food-related puns was posted on Instagram.

There is no denying that puns require a certain amount of creativity. However, one also needs to create a pun in such a way that it stays funny and doesn’t end up being cringey. This group of youngsters found the perfect balance as they delivered hilarious food-related puns. A video showing their creativity has now gone viral, and it may leave you laughing out loud.

The image shows two kids from the group whose food-related pun has left people chuckling.(Instagram/@3.bakchod_)
The image shows two kids from the group whose food-related pun has left people chuckling.(Instagram/@3.bakchod_)

The video opens to show a kid saying “Main kyu hansu, main toh roti hu [Why should I laugh, I cry].’ He skillfully uses the word roti, a type of Indian bread, to replace the similar-sounding Hindi word used for crying.

Also Read: Mom gives her twins two different fruits to see if they’ll share. Watch to know what happens next

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away any more translations of the pun, so take a look at the video:

The video was shared earlier this month. Since being posted, the clip has gone crazy viral. Till now, the video has accumulated over 11.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered several likes and comments. A few tried to follow the format of their pun to create their own jokes.

Here’s how Instagram users comment:

“Mai kyu khush rahu, mai toh engineer hun,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mai kyun increase hoon, mai toh salary hoon,” posted another. “Idk but the comment section understood the assignment,” shared a third.

Also Read: Kid stops in the middle of the road to excitedly say ‘hi’ to an insect. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video instagram video bread + 2 more
viral video instagram video bread + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out